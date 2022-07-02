Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Rally in Aligarh today against single-use plastic

District Magistrate, Aligarh, Indra Vikram Singh has stressed on the need for strict compliance of the ban on single-use plastic
Rally in Aligarh today against single-use plastic (File)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 11:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

District Magistrate, Aligarh, Indra Vikram Singh has stressed on the need for strict compliance of the ban on single-use plastic.

He said this ahead of Sunday’s rally to create necessary awareness in this regard in rural areas. Panchayat secretary, panchayat assistant, staff, villagers and students would also participate in the rally, essentially an awareness campaign against single use plastic.

The DM also instructed the cleaning staff to collect all single-use plastic by Sunday.

A programme schedule was also released to ensure that awareness of the ban on such plastic is done through banners and posters. Singh also ordered for creation of a plastic bank at the panchayat level.

