Rally outside PRTC depot in Ludhiana: Contractual staff demand ‘fair’ inquiry in Batala conductor case

To mark their protest over the dismissal of Punbus conductor in Batala and the transfer of 15 staffers from Ferozepur to Patti, the Punjab Roadways and the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) Contractual Workers’ Union, on Thursday, carried out a gate rally at PRTC’s city depot.

The protesting workers accused the state government of intentionally harassing contractual workers.

Notably, a check was conducted on a bus on Amritsar Highway and the checking staff alleged that the conductor didn’t give ticket to a passenger. The inspector marked an inquiry against the conductor and suspended him. Later, the conductor climbed water tank in protest after which his suspension was revoked, but the inquiry continued.

Protestors claimed that the management has conducted an unfair inquiry to dismiss the Punbus conductor. The leaders of the union said statements of as many as seven passengers in the bus were also in favour of the conductor, but ignoring all the elements, orders of dismissal were passed.

General secretary of the union Shamsher Singh said, “The workers’ union has decided to take strict action against the unfair inquiry and the issue will be raised on December 12 during a meeting with the chief secretary and Punjab chief minister regarding our pending demands.”

Adding further, Singh said, “We want a high-level and fair inquiry in Batala conductor’s case. We will intensify our protest if our demands are not fulfilled.”

General secratary, Ludhiana depot, Gurpreet Singh said, “The administration and the government is intentionally forcing us to go on a strike. Earlier, with unfair inquiry and now with the appointment of 28 drivers through outsourcing, they are harassing us.”

Notably, the union has conducted similar rallies in 27 other bus depots across the state.