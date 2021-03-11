Ram temple foundation: Sanctum sanctorum’s mud being preserved

Lucknow: The Sri Ram Janmabhoomni Tirath Kshetra Trust is preserving mud recovered from the ongoing digging work at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ram Janmabhoomi. The new sanctum sanctorum will come up at this place and the mud will be used in construction.

The mud is being preserved at Kuber Tila and Ram Sevak Puram at Ram Ghat.

The much awaited foundation work for the temple will reach its final stage by the end of this month when engineers of Larsen and Toubro start filling it.

More than 70 percent of the digging work has been completed.

“Temple foundation work is reaching its final stage. The ongoing digging work of temple’s foundation will be completed by the end of this month. Thereafter, final stage of filling work will start,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP.

Sharma operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

It may be pointed out that the Ram Temple Construction Committee has approved the new design of the foundation which became inevitable after loose sand was found during testing work last year.

Thereafter, experts ruled out pillar-based foundation in which 1200 pillars were to be laid.

Now, the temple’s foundation will be laid according to new design in which stones will be used.

The new design has been vetted by engineers of Larsen and Toubro, Tata Consulting Engineers and architect of Ram temple Chandrakant Sompura.

While Larsen and Toubro are carrying out temple construction work, Tata Consulting Engineers is working as project management consultant and is assisting Larsen and Toubro.