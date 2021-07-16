Ram temple sanctum sanctorum to be open for devotees by end of 2023

LUCKNOW The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be opened by the end of 2023 for devotees to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla while the construction work on the entire 70-acre temple campus would be completed by the end of 2025, said office-bearers of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee on Thursday while discussing the ongoing foundation work of the temple.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of the committee, presided over a meeting in which members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, engineers and architects were present. Misra left for Delhi in the afternoon after the meeting.

“By the end of 2023, the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple will be opened for devotees to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla,” Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust told media persons after the meeting.

“Construction work on the 70-acre temple complex will be completed by the end of 2025. Then the entire temple campus will be opened for devotees,” added Rai.

The construction committee has decided to keep the entire Ram Janmabhoomi campus eco-friendly.

“The temple complex will have provision of rainwater harvesting so that water collected on the campus does not choke drains outside the temple. All existing trees in the temple complex will be preserved so that they provide natural cooling to devotees,” said Rai.

Security of the complex was also discussed at the meeting, he pointed out.

It was also decided that instead of cement, industrial fly ash will be used in construction work of the temple. It will be procured from Unchahar Thermal Power Plant in Rae Bareli.

Famous stones of Mirzapur, Jodhpur, Makrana marble, pink stones of Bansi Paharpur (Rajasthan) will be used in the construction of Ram temple.

“On completion of one year of Bhumi Pujan of Ram temple on August 5 this year, we are planning a media visit at the construction site,” said Rai.

On August 5 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over the Bhumi Pujan of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

According to the Master Plan, the temple campus will also have a museum, record room, research centre, auditorium, cow shed, a centre for tourists, administrative building, yagya shala and other facilities.

As per the Trust, the ongoing filling work of temple’s foundation will be completed by September 15 this year.