Ramadan 2021: J&K Waqf Board to fine Covid-19 norms violators in mosques

As the holy month of Ramadan starts this week, the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has been directed to impose a fine against those violating the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in mosques, official documents stated. The month of Ramadan holds great significance among the Muslim community.

“Waqf shall ensure that all Covid-19 SOP’s are followed in the masjids controlled by the Waqf board. Besides, secretary Red Cross shall issue receipt books to the Waqf Board for the imposition of a fine to those who violate Covid-19 norms in the masjids,” read the minutes of the meeting.

Ramadan will be observed in Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday.

The decision came during a meeting chaired by Kashmir Divisional Commissioner, K Pole, last week to finalize the arrangement for Ramadan and also regarding the celebration of Navratra.

During the meeting, instructions were passed to the Waqf Board about the measures required to be taken during the month of Ramadan.

The government has also instructed the board to ensure the availability of masks for those coming to mosques for prayers. The Waqf has been directed to deploy concerned medical officers for the implementation of Covid-19 protocols.

For the last many days, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a substantial surge in its daily Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, its daily Covid-19 crossed the 1,000-mark with five new deaths.

Saturday crossed another high when it recorded 1,005 fresh Covid-19 infections, a record daily count after October 2. With this, the Union territory’s case tally jumps to 1,37,475, health officials said.

For the past four days, the UT has recorded above 800 cases, the highest daily count in six months. It also recorded six fresh fatalities – one in Kashmir and five in the Jammu division – taking the total death toll to 2,029.

J&K reported an all-time high of 1,698 daily cases on September 12, 2020. On October 2, the UT recorded 1,090 infections.

The J&K health department has also been asked to impart necessary instructions to people during the month of Ramadan while adhering to Covid-19 safety norms.

Deputy commissioners and health officials in the Union territory have been holding meetings with clerics seeking help from them to proper adherence of SoPs during Ramadan as well as vaccination drives.