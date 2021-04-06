IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / RBI clears 21,658 cr CCL for Punjab
Wheat harvesting in progress. (HT file)
Wheat harvesting in progress. (HT file)
others

RBI clears 21,658 cr CCL for Punjab

The release of the CCL would help the state government in making payments to farmers against purchases of food grains in the current season, which would begin from April 10 and culminate on May 31, according to an official spokesperson
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 02:01 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday cleared 21,658 crore towards Cash Credit Limit (CCL) for the procurement of wheat in Punjab during the ensuing rabi marketing season. The release of the CCL would help the state government in making payments to farmers against purchases of food grains in the current season, which would begin from April 10 and culminate on May 31, according to an official spokesperson.

The Central government has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat at 1,975 per quintal, hiking it by 50 from last year’s 1,925 per quintal.

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed the food and civil supplies department to ensure that farmers do not face any hassles in the procurement of their produce especially amid COVID-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP