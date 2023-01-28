R-Day’s 74th anniversary celebrated with fervour in Sangam city

To celebrate the 74th Republic Day celebration, government organisations, educational institutions along with social organisatons held cultural programmes and other events on Thursday.

At a function organised at headquarter of North Central Railway (NCR), the national flag was unfurled by the general manager, NCR, Satish Kumar. While extending best wishes to the members of the railway fraternity he recalled with gratitude the role our forefathers played in creating a vibrant and vast democratic republic.

At a function at Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg unfurled the Tricolour. On the occasion, three new services were inaugurated by the official. Keeping in view the facilities of the people of Prayagraj city, the municipal commissioner constituted one quick response team for the central workshop department and two quick response teams for the road lighting department.

At the Republic Day function at Kendriya Vidyalaya Manauri, the national flag was unfurled by two teachers of the school, M C Ram and Lakhan Lal.

At the Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University, the V-C, prof Seema Singh, unfurled the national flag. Addressing the university family on this occasion, she said that India is progressing very fast and “Every countryman has some or the other contribution in taking the country forward and we all should take pride in that contribution and include ourselves in it.”

At Allahabad University, the national flag was unfurled by the V-C, prof Sangita Srivastava. She was also given the guard of honour by NCC cadets of the Naval Wing. She stressed on the need to bring back the rich legacy of AU.

Republic Day was also observed at the headquarters of the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE), divisional headquarters, at the district collectorate and at Jwala Devi Inter College.