Ready for stir against farm laws till 2024, say SKM leaders
Ready for stir against farm laws till 2024, say SKM leaders

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Farm leaders addressed a gathering in Barnala; they said their stir was represented the struggle of capitalism versus the labour class. (HT Photo)

BARNALA Senior leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed on Thursday that farmers are ready to fight against the Centre’s three farm laws on agriculture till 2024. If required, the farmer unions will continue their stir, till the laws are repealed.

Farmers and other social activists has gathered here to mark the 24th death anniversary of Kiranjeet Kaur, the daughter of a retired teacher, from Mehal Kalan in the district. She was kidnapped, gang-raped and killed.

SKM leader Ruldu Singh Mansa said, “Only when Prime Minister Narendra Modi agrees to our demands, the matter will be resolved. It is a fight between capitalism and the labour class. Farmers are ready to fight till 2024.”

Buta Singh Burjgill, chief of BKU (Dakaunda), said the death anniversary of Kiranjit was also observed by the farmers at Mehal Kalan. “Under farmers’ pressure, MPs of opposition parties raised their voice against the three black laws in Parliament in this session,” added Burjgill.

The death anniversary also witnessed massive participation of women. Farm leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala and Manjit Singh Dhaner addressed the gathering.

