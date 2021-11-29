Realtor wanted in 36 cases of cheating arrested in Lucknow

Lucknow A realtor and bike taxi firm owner Abhay Kushwaha, wanted in as many as 36 criminal cases of fraud, was arrested from Rajajipuram locality here on Sunday, said police.

According to a press note issued by Lucknow commissionerate police, a team of Hazratganj police station arrested Kushwaha in connection with a case of cheating lodged there. Nearly 35 criminal cases were registered against Kushwaha at Vibhuti Khand police station in past three years and he was absconding since then.

Inspector in-charge of Hazratganj police station Shyam Babu Shukla said that the accused had confessed to have collected around ₹61 crore from nearly 10,000 investors in the name of providing plots and shops on cheap rates.

Police had also declared a reward of ₹25,000 on Kushwaha’s arrest, the press note stated.