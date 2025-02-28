Rebel candidates hold public meetings, criticise BJP for neglect

Gurugram: With just days left for the municipal elections, several independent candidates held public meetings across different wards on Thursday, outlining why they chose to contest as rebels after being overlooked by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Criticising the party for ignoring grassroot leaders, these candidates maintained that their ideology aligns with the BJP and suggested that they would return to the party fold once the elections were over. Former councillor Rimple Yadav, who is contesting from Ward 1, campaigned across Sikanderpur, DLF Phase 3, Nathupur, and Ambience Island on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Despite contesting independently, these candidates are leveraging the BJP’s brand, using saffron-coloured posters and highlighting their past association with the party to gain the confidence of voters. Many are positioning themselves as true BJP representatives, a move that has led to friction with the party’s official candidates.

Former councillor Rimple Yadav, who is contesting from Ward 1, campaigned across Sikanderpur, DLF Phase 3, Nathupur, and Ambience Island, showcasing her past work in improving road infrastructure and sanitation. As the wife of Gurugram’s first mayor, she highlighted how she had been instrumental in resolving local civic issues but was denied a BJP ticket.

In Ward 15, independent nominee Parveen Lata Rakesh Yadav interacted with residents, outlining her vision if elected. She mentioned upgrading sanitation services, ensuring better waste disposal systems, and pushing for new road projects. Addressing supporters, she remarked that the BJP leadership had failed to recognise those who have worked at the grassroot level, forcing her to contest independently.

Independent candidate Dr Inderjeet Yadav, who is contesting for the post of mayor in Manesar, has significantly altered the political landscape. Her campaign has gained unexpected momentum, especially after securing the support of her rival’s home village. Residents of Sikanderpur, the village to which the BJP’s official candidate belongs, publicly declared their support for Inderjeet. At a large gathering, locals honuored her with a gold crown, a mace, and a trident, even gifting her a SUV as a token of appreciation.

The candidate from Ward 23, Rama Rani Rathi, while addressing a public meeting, remarked that the BJP had sidelined its loyal leaders and was now trying to discredit independent candidates despite their years of service. She said, “The BJP leadership only remembers us during elections. When it comes to ticket distribution, they choose outsiders. But we have worked for the people, and they know our dedication.”

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have denounced these rebel candidates, accusing them of misleading voters by projecting themselves as party-backed candidates.