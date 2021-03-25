Recovery of human skeletons in Panipat house: Ex-owner held from UP’s Bhadohi

Hours after recovery of three human skeletons from a house in Panipat’s Shiv Nagar area, the local police have arrested the former owner of the house from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the police have not revealed any more details about the accused or the deceased yet.

Officials associated with the investigation said that Ehsan Saifi, who belongs to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, used to live in the said house about three years ago and had sold it to one Pawan Kumar of Panipat.

“Police teams reached Badhoi last night and Saifi was taken into custody after interrogation. He is being brought to Panipat for further interrogation,” said Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Sahshank Kumar Sawan.

He said it is learnt that the skeletons are of a woman and her teenage boy and daughter, but more details cannot be revealed at the moment.

Police said that they trio are not relatives of the accused and the matter requires further investigation.

Police had registered an FIR under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unknown accused for triple murder and are collecting further details of the previous owners of the single-room house.

According to police, Adesh Kumar, who had taken the house on rent two years ago, said that for the past couple of months he spotted insects coming out of the floor and he took up the issue with current owner Pawan Kumar.

On Tuesday, Pawan had sent labourers for digging of the floor for renovation and they found three human skeletons buried under the cemented floor.

Police also recovered a salwar-kameez, a trouser and a jacket near the skeletons.

Pawan, who works at a cooperative sugar mill had purchased the house from Saifi about two-and-a-half-years-ago. Saifi had lived in the house for one year before this.

Forensic experts said they have sent the skeletons for postmortem to ascertain the gender, age, identities and cause of death of the deceased trio with the help of DNA.