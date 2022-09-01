Recruit reportedly executed for trying to flee ULFA-I camps in Myanmar, spying

The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has reportedly executed a recruit for trying to flee from its camps in Myanmar thrice and spying on the outfit at the Assam Police’s behest.

In a statement on Wednesday, the outfit said it “sentenced” Rihon Asom, who is from Assam’s Goalpara district, to death following a “trial” on Tuesday.

Local media reported Asom was executed on Wednesday. A video was also released the same day showing Asom apparently reading a statement admitting to his “mistakes” and accepting the “death sentence”.

Police refused to comment on the authenticity of the statement and the video. In May, ULFA-I executed Sanjib Sarma and Dhanjit Das to death for spying on the outfit.

The ULFA-I statement said Asom fled the outfit’s camp on July 28 but was captured a day later. He reportedly accepted his “mistake” and sought another chance. The outfit first sentenced him to physical labour.

The statement said Asom tried to flee twice again in August but he was captured. It added another “trial” was held on August 30 where Asom “confessed to his multiple faults” and admitted to having joined the outfit’s camps in Myanmar “after being secretly involved with a section of police officers”.

Asom’s father, Kalimuddin Mondal, told local journalists he has heard about his son’s “sentence”. “My only request to ULFA-I is that they should give his body back to us.”

ULFA was formed in April 1979 to create an independent Assam. In February 2011, the outfit split into two groups. Arabinda Rajkhowa, which leads one of the factions, gave up violence and initiated talks with the Centre.

The Paresh Baruah-led faction is against talks. It declared a unilateral ceasefire in May last year citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police estimate that ULFA-I has a strength of around 180-200 and around 60-70 of them are new recruits, who have joined over the last year.

