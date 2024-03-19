Recruitment of 6,800 asst teachers in UP: Now, Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi for justice to candidates

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding alleged ignorance of over 6,000 reserved category candidates in recruitment as assistant teachers in government-run primary schools in Uttar Pradesh. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has requested the Prime Minister to intervene in this matter and ensure accountability. (File)

The issue is associated with the recruitment drive of 69,000 assistant teachers in government-run primary schools in Uttar Pradesh.

In the letter, a copy of which is with HT, Rahul Gandhi has requested the Prime Minister to ensure justice to the candidates of OBC and SC categories. In a letter sent on March 9, Rahul Gandhi has requested the Prime Minister to intervene in this matter and ensure accountability.

Rahul has also demanded the details of category-wise list of selected candidates along with the details of marks obtained by them to be made public.

In July 2020, the issue was brought before the National Commission for Other Backward Classes, which conducted an inquiry and identified discrepancies in the allocation of seats.

According to the report, out of 18,598 seats reserved for OBC category candidates, 5,844 seats were given to unreserved category candidates instead of OBC category candidates and thus the rights of OBC candidates were violated.

After this, the reserved category candidates started an agitation. Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (S) had also raised the issue of ignoring the reserved category, before the 2022 UP assembly elections.

Following the commission’s findings, chief minister Yogi Adityanath initiated a review in April 2021 and directed corrective measures to be implemented. On January 5, 2022, the state government issued a list of 6,800 individuals who had been subjected to unfair treatment and assured them of forthcoming job opportunities.

Subsequently the matter was brought before the Allahabad High Court and in March 2022 the court ruled that there were irregularities in the implementation of the reservation during the recruitment exam and instructed the state to annul the initial list, issuing a directive to formulate a new list within a three-month time frame.

Even as the legal battle continues, the 6,800 people involved have continuously pushed for their appointment letters to be given to them. They are asking for the state government to fulfil the promise they made to them.