Reels experiment turns fatal for 11-year-old in U.P’s Hamirpur district

A Class 5 student of a local school accidentally hung himself in his house, in an attempt to mimic an act shown on Reels on Thursday.

The family lives in Rabindranath Tagore Nagar, Bharua Sumerpur, in Hamirpur district.

According to his father, the boy, 11, returned from school at around 2 pm on Thursday and was engrossed in watching videos on his mobile phone. Little did anyone know that he was exploring dangerous content on YouTube, specifically tutorials on making poison from salt and methods to escape death using a hanging noose.

Captivated by these videos, the boy attempted to mimic the life-saving technique he had seen, using a makeshift noose made from a scarf of his mother. Tragically, the noose tightened around his neck, leading to his death.

The heart-wrenching disco8very was made by his mother when she entered the room. The boy was rushed to the local hospital where duty doctor, Dr Tarun Pal, declared him dead after a thorough examination.

The family, however, did not inform the police about the loss of the child. The police learnt about the incident through social media and counselled the parents who were averse to an autopsy. Rajju was the eldest among two brothers and a sister.

SP Hamirpur, Deeksha Sharma, said that the phone examination has shown he was active on YouTube, and last watched was a reel in which a child using a handkerchief makes a noose of sorts and acts as if he hung himself and, at the end, emerged unscathed saying ‘dekha mujhe kuch nahi hua’.

The child in Hamirpur used his mother’s scarf, which he used to make the noose tied to a door latch.