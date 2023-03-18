Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Register your boats by March 31: DM to Varanasi boatmen

Register your boats by March 31: DM to Varanasi boatmen

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Mar 18, 2023 11:44 PM IST

District magistrate S Rajalingam on Saturday instructed all the boatmen to get their boats registered by March 31, in a meeting held in a hotel in Varanasi on Saturday

District magistrate S Rajalingam on Saturday instructed all the boatmen to get their boats registered by March 31, in a meeting held in a hotel in Varanasi on Saturday. He also asked them to get their boats painted in similar colours to give them a similar look.

In view of the G-20 conference to be held in Varanasi in the coming month, the DM appealed to the boatmen organisations to give their full cooperation. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

He further said that if any boat does not get registered by March 31, such boats will not be allowed to operate, and legal action will be taken against them as per the rules.

In view of the G-20 conference to be held in Varanasi in the coming month, the DM appealed to the boatmen organisations to give their full cooperation.

He said that no overloading should be done in the boats while plying them in the Ganga, and life jackets should also be compulsorily kept in all the boats. He strictly instructed that no unregistered boat should be operated.

Municipal Commissioner Shipu Giri, additional municipal commissioner (I) Dushyant Kumar Maurya, additional municipal commissioner (III) Sumit Kumar, DCP (Kashi) RS Gautam, tax assessment officer Anupam Tripathi and representatives of all seafarers’ organisations were present in the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP