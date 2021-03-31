Relief for commuters as BRS Nagar canal bridge reopens for vehicular traffic

In a relief to residents living in Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar, Sarabha Nagar and surrounding areas, the BRS Nagar Sidhwan canal bridge was reopened for vehicular traffic on Monday.

The bridge connects BRS Nagar and Sarabha Nagar and was closed from one side on December 23, 2020 for carrying out widening work. Its width has now been increased from four metres to nine metres.

The project worth ₹1.40 crore was taken up under the Smart City Mission wherein funds were allocated by the Ludhiana Smart City Limited and construction taken up by the irrigation department.

Harkirat Singh, a commuter, said, “When the bridge was closed from one side in December last year, we had to face huge traffic jams while crossing the area. Now that the bridge has been widened, we hope that it will facilitate smooth movement of traffic.”

Cabinet minister and MLA (Ludhiana west) Bharat Bhushan Ashu said, “Widening of the bridge was a long-pending demand of the area residents as traffic jams were common here.”

He also lauded the officials of the irrigation department and municipal corporation for completing the project in record time of around three months.

It is pertinent to mention that in March 2019, four youngsters, including a brother-sister duo, had died after their car plunged into the Sidhwan canal after crashing into the railing of the bridge. Police had said that the accident took place due to speeding. Following this incident, residents had started demanding for the widening of the bridge. They had also sought that the railings of the bridge be strengthened to ensure that vehicles don’t plunge into the canal in case of a mishap.