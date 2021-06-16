Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Remdesivir 'scam': FIR against 3 pvt hospitals in Bokaro
Remdesivir ‘scam’: FIR against 3 pvt hospitals in Bokaro

The Bokaro district administration has filed FIR against three private hospitals for alleged irregularities in use of Remdesivir injection, used in treatment of Covid-19 infection, provided by National Health Mission (NHM) for free-of-cost treatment of patients, officials said on Wednesday
By Subhash Mishra, Dhanbad
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 10:09 PM IST
The complaint has been lodged against Devansh Multi Superspecialty Hospital, City Care Hospital and Walmark Hospital in the district.

According an inquiry undertaken last month by the drugs department and NHM, the three hospitals failed to provide details of the free Remdesivir injection given to patients. “The scam is being probed at three levels. If its proved that the hospitals charged the patients for the injection, a fresh FIR will be lodged against them,” an official said.

Following the submission of the probe report, DC Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday directed to lodge the FIR against the hospitals.

However, manager of Walmark Hospital Dr Nishant Kumar denied the allegations, saying that Covid-19 patients were given health services as per guidelines of the health department. “The drug inspectors who came to probe were satisfied with the stock details and gave a clean-chit after checking all relevant documents,” he said. Managements of the other two hospitals did not respond for comment despite repeated attempts.

