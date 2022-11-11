‘Remove encroachments along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana’

MLA Madan Lal Bagga on Thursday directed municipal corporation (MC) officials to remove encroachments alongside buddha nullah in New Kundanpuri area to clear the path for construction of a road.

Bagga, MC commissioner Shena Agarwal, MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and other officials were inspecting ongoing projects under the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project between from Haibowal puli and Shivpuri area.

MC has proposed construction of a road on the other side of the nullah starting from Chand Cinema Bridge and authorities need to remove the encroachments in the form of buildings to facilitate the project. Currently, the road has been constructed on one side of the nullah only.

Further directions were issued to stop installation of chain linked fencing until the road construction work is completed. Also, the authorities were directed to complete the work to install interceptor lines in the north constituency within a week to stop direct flow of untreated sewer waste into the nullah.

The authorities also discussed proposals to widen bridges over buddha nullah to streamline the movement of traffic.

MLA Pappi pulls up officials over slow pace of Shivaji Nagar Nullah project

With residents fumed over the slow pace of project to cover the Shivaji Nagar Nullah, MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi on Thursday inspected the ongoing work and gave two-month ultimatum to the authorities to complete the project or face music. Apart from pulling up municipal corporation (MC) officials and the contractor, Prashar also criticised the PSPCL for delay in shifting the electricity poles and transformers due to which the contractor is unable to move forward with the project.

The project to cover around 1.4 -km-long stretch of the Shivaji Nullah, from Transport Nagar to Shingar cinema road, worth ₹17.85-crores was commenced in September 2020 with March 2022 deadline.

During MLA’s visit, residents rued that despite missing deadlines, the project is still moving at snail’s pace, disturbing the traffic in the area.

The MLA also contacted the Ludhiana chief engineer and asked him to deploy additional workforce at the site so that the poles/transformers could be shifted at the earliest.

Further directions were issued to MC officials to remove heaps of garbage witnessed in different parts of the area. The MLA said he would inspect the site on a regular basis and no further delay would be tolerated.