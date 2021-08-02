Rename Firozabad as Chandra Nagar, demands panchayat

LUCKNOW In an apparent push to politics over change of names, the district panchayat of Firozabad passed a resolution demanding rechristening of Firozabad as Chandra Nagar.

“A resolution seeking change in the name of Firozabad district has been passed in the district panchayat’s meeting,” said Deshraj Singh, an officer of district panchayat, without giving any further details about the proposal.

Those aware of development said the block pramukh of Firozabad, Laxmi Narain Yadav, moved the proposal at the meeting of the district panchayat on Saturday.

“I moved the proposal demanding renaming of Firozabad district as Chandra Nagar. This was the first proposal at the meeting and was adopted by a voice vote without any opposition,” said Yadav, former president of Firozabad district BJP and now the block pramukh of Firozabad.

“This is the area of King Chandrasen. It was known after him as Chandravar Nagar till about 1560 AD. Later, a representative of emperor Akbar named Firoz Shah visited the area and the place was named after him as Firozabad. The demand to rename Firozabad as Chandra Nagar has been raised time and again. I have information that the district panchayat has already forwarded the proposal to the district magistrate and the same will be forwarded to the state government,” said Yadav.

District panchayat president Harshita Singh was not available for comment.

District magistrate (Firozabad) Chandra Vijay Singh also remained unavailable. The district’s official website, however, reads: ‘Firozabad was known in ancient times as Chandrawarnagar.” Known for making glass bangles, Firozabad is one among 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The district headquarters are situated in Firozabad city at a distance of about 285 km west of Lucknow and about 40 km east of Agra, the city of Taj Mahal.

Major opposition parties reacted strongly to the demand to rename the district. “The district panchayat has passed resolution obviously at the behest of the BJP government that has been indulging in changing names. The BJP government has not been able to work on any other front including bringing about development,” said Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.

District Congress Committee (Firozabad) president Sandeep Tiwari said the proposal was a part of the BJP’s tactics to divert attention from the main issues. “The BJP wants to divert attention from main issues in view of 2022 assembly elections. Firozabad is facing problems on the power supply front and drains are overflowing due to rains. The party wants to divert attention from issues of people,” he said.