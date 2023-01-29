Renowned artist Vasudeo Kamath to prepare model for Ram Lalla’s idol

LUCKNOW: Internationally-acclaimed artist Vasudeo Kamath will prepare the model of the Ram Lalla idol for the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The decision was taken by the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust during the second day of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee meeting.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of the construction committee, presided over the meeting. Vasudeo also attended this meeting in Ayodhya. He will prepare the model of the Ram Lalla idol incorporating suggestions from the members of the Trust.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, said, “For the Ram Lalla idol, we are considering the use of Shaligram black stones, which are found along the Gandaki river in the Muktinath area of Nepal. Similarly, stones from Odisha and Karnataka may also be used for the idol.”

Meanwhile, the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), a Government of India enterprise, submitted its report on crowd management in Ayodhya to the Trust during the meeting. The Trust had asked RITES to prepare a report on crowd management in Ayodhya. According to the Trust, the footfall of devotees in Ayodhya will increase manifold after the Ram Temple is opened for pilgrims.

