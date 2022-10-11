Repair roads, expedite pending development works: MLAs to Ludhiana MC chief

With residents raising hue and cry over potholed roads and slow pace of development works, especially road construction projects, MLAs Gurpreet Gogi (Ludhiana West), Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana North) and Ashok Prashar Pappi (Ludhiana Central) conducted a meeting with MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal at the MC’s Zone-D office on Monday.

With favourable weather conditions and crusher being available in the market, the legislators asked the officials to commence the repair work of roads, which was hindered in the past due to non-availability of crusher (gravel).

Citing the upcoming municipal elections, they also asked the authorities to speed up the pending development works and take action against contractors who were unnecessarily delaying the works, especially road constructions projects, which have been dug up for months in many areas.

MLA Bagga said, “Apart from focusing on development works, the authorities have also been asked to speed up the work to approve building plans. The working of the building branch has not been up to the mark in the recent past and residents are facing harassment due to the delay in approval of the building plans even for residential buildings.”

Ward delimitation

After the MC General House, in its recent meeting, did not approve the resolution to pay salary of the staff deployed for ward delimitation survey in the city without floating tenders, the legislators took up the matter with MC commissioner. Sources said the MLAs would now be taking up the matter with the local bodies department.