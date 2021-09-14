Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Repeated misbehaviour with tourists to be a non-bailable offence in Rajasthan
others

Repeated misbehaviour with tourists to be a non-bailable offence in Rajasthan

By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Rajasthan assembly passed an amendment bill on Monday by which misbehaviour with tourists becomes a cognizable offence and a non-bailable one if it is repeated.

The amendment bill is to add a new section “27-A” in the Rajasthan Tourism Trade (Facilitation and Regulation) Act, 2010 which makes the offence cognizable and bailable. If repeated, it will be a non-bailable offence as per sub-section 4 of Section 13 of the Act.

Tourism is a key industry in the state with 1.6million foreign and 45million domestic tourists visiting it annually in pre-Covid times. However, tourists have often flagged misbehaviour by touts and illegal vendors.

Minister of state for tourism Govind Singh Dotasra said the legislation was brought in 2010 to boost tourism business and prevent misbehaviour with tourists. However, it did not spell out whether the offence was bailable or not, hence, requiring an amendment.

Tour Operator Association of Rajasthan representative Sanjay Kaushik said, “It is a welcome step and a move towards safe and secure tourism. If tourists are cheated, it not only maligns the state but also the country’s name.”

President, Rajasthan Hotel and Restaurant Association, Kuldeep Singh said it is a good step when it comes to misbehaviour with tourist but should not be there for touts. The government should educate and train them instead, he said.

