Report on illegal mining in Rupanagar recommends sealing of 18 stone-crushers

others

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Orders have been issued for permanent closure of four stone crushers. (HT file)

Jalandhar A three-member joint team of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has submitted a report with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in a matter related to illegal mining in Rupnagar district.

Suneel Davee, additional director, CPCB, headed the committee that the NGT had formed in August 2020. The committee said there were 204 stone-crushers covered under the consent management policy of the board in Rupnagar district, of which 161 were operating with valid consent.

The report added that directions under relevant laws had been issued for sealing of plant and machinery, along with disconnection of power supply of 18 stone crushers. Orders have been issued for permanent closure of four stone crushers, which have processed more material than the consent capacity granted under the provisions of the Water and Air Act.

The committee added that PPCB issued show-cause notices under the Water Act to 19 stone crushers, which are operating without valid consent to operate given by a state pollution body. The committee has also reported that 70 stone crushers have failed to submit complete data with respect to material procured or processed and the power they consumed.

