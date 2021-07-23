Rescue ops resume in Chiplun; Over 1,000 people evacuated from various dists

Multi-agency rescue operation in Chiplun and Khed in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra resumed on Friday morning with the help of rescue teams of navy, Coast Guards and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). More than 1,000 people from over 300 families in Ratnagiri, Raigad, Palghar, and Kolhapur districts have been evacuated to safer place. The death toll in the coastal district over last two days has risen to 10.

Following heavy rainfall, the discharge from Alamatti dam in Karnataka and Koyana dam in Satara was increased, leading to the rise in the water level in rivers in western Maharashtra and Konkan. The discharge of the water in Alamatti dam has gone over 200,000 cusecs from 130,000 cusecs on Thursday. Discharge from Koyna dam in Satara coupled with incessant rains flooded rivers in Konkan which is at the foothills of Sahyadri mountain ranges.

In Chiplun in Ratnagiri, hundreds of people are still stranded on the roof and terraces of their homes since Thursday morning owing to the flooding. Four teams of NDRF reached Chiplun while two more teams are on their way for rescue operation. State administration has called in a few more teams of army, Coast Guards and navy for the operations. More than 300 people have been rescued in the past 24 hours.

Water level in Chiplun and Kolhapur has started receding, according to the officials in the district collectorate. The incessant rainfall in Sindhudurg district in Konkan, however, has led to flooding in parts of Kankavail and Kudal tehsils.

Flooding has forced the district administration to shut the Goa -Mumbai and Pune-Bangalore national highways in some parts where roads are submerged. Konkan Railway has terminated services of its seven long distance trains and has diverted a few.

The closure of Pune-Bangalore national highway snapped the connection of a few villages in Kolhapur. “We have started shifting people from villages in Chandgad, Aajara, Gadhinglaj to safer places,” said Kolhapur guardian minister Satej Patil.