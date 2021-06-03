Residents complain of huge rush of hawkers on Sinhgad road

PUNE It has been a daily issue for residents of Sinhgad road - major encroachments on the road and footpaths by vegetable and fruit vendors, and other hawkers.

“Due to the strict restrictions and lockdown, people were at home and would only come out for shopping of essential goods. Now as the unlock process started there is a huge rush of vendors and hawkers on Sinhagad road. Starting from Dandekar Bridge chowk till Dhayari Phata chowk, there are hundreds illegal hawkers who have either encroached on the road or are on the footpaths,” said Ramesh Vidhate, secretary, Sinhgad Road Residents Forum.

“Already there are spots where the road is dug up for pipeline work. So, Sinhgad road has become narrow. Due to these roadside vendors, daily traffic jams are happening in the mornings. We have written to the PMC to take some action,” added Vidhate.

Another Sinhagad road resident, Avinash Pasalkar said, “I go to work in the morning when there is a traffic jam on both sides due to these hawkers. They should be moved off the road and the digging work needs to be completed soon.”

Sinhgad road ward officer Sambhji Khot said, “There is continuous action being taken on hawkers and illegal roadside vendors. We will check again and take the necessary action.”