Residents flag accident prone roads in Gurugram’s sectors 99A to 101

Residents of sectors 99A to 101 and nearby villages have expressed safety concerns about the poor upkeep of internal roads and the presence of accident-prone zones. (Representative image) Residents report repeated crashes and damaged stretches; authorities say repair tender issued and work expected to begin soon. (HT Archive)

On Sunday night, a man was injured when a speeding taxi overturned when taking what residents have described as a “dangerous U-turn” near Dhankot. “The taxi lost its balance while taking the steep U-turn and overturned, leaving its driver hurt with minor scratches,” a police officer said.

The U-turn is located on the road between Dhankot village and Habitat society. Residents alleged that multiple accidents have occurred on the 75m-wide road.

“Six months ago, a truck lost control while descending the slope and crashed into the fields, said Dalbeer Singh Beniwal, the RWA president of Habitat society.

Garhi - Harsaru Basai stretch, Dhankot - Jhajjar road, and Badshahpur drain intersections are the other spots raised by the residents.

Santosh Singh, a social worker and resident of Laxmi Pareena Society in Sector 99a, said the nearby 2km stretch on the Garhi - Harsaru Basai road remains pothole-ridden and dust-polluted due to the constant movement of dumpsters.

“The broken patches and inadequate drainage infrastructure lead to accidents during the rainy season. A tender for the repair work was finalised in February; however, the work has still not begun,” Singh added.

Jatin Rao, a local businessman, said he often witnesses minor crashes on the road. “The movement of trucks has weakened the road structure. Sharp turns at night make it riskier for new commuters. The road has been in poor condition for eight months,” he said.

Another resident, Jitender, from Pareena The Elite Residences society, said complaints about repairing the road from Dwarka expressway towards Jhajjar via Dhankot and Farrukhnagar have gone unheard. “The safety of commuters should be the priority of the authorities,” Jitender said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Municipal Corporation Manesar, under whose jurisdiction the Garhi-Basai road falls, said the tender to repair the stretch was finalised last month, and the work order was issued to the private contractor last week. “The repair work will begin next week, and it will be completed within a few months,” the spokesperson said.

A senior Public Works Department official said, “We are preparing a detailed project report for expanding the Gurugram-Farrukh Nagar stretch. This will address the heavy vehicle load. Road patches are restored after regular inspections.”