Residents of housing society protest over ‘poor upkeep’ & RWA elections

LUCKNOW Miffed with ‘poor maintenance’ and failure to hold Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) elections, the residents of Omaxe Residency One Society in Gomti Nagar extension staged a protest on Sunday.

The protesting residents also alleged that the incumbent RWA secretary has not paid electricity bill worth over ₹3.5 lakh despite the residents paying their monthly power dues. Several women residents raised slogans and demanded resignation from the RWA secretary. They also collected pennies and small bills from residents as part of the protest.

“RWA secretary owes power dues worth ₹3,75,000. This is despite the residents paying their maintenance every month. The incumbent RWA was constituted by Omaxe builders five years back. Despite the expiry of their tenure in March 2022, the RWA members refuse to step down and a fresh election is not being conducted,” said RK Singh, a resident. He added that many people in the RWA executive -- including the secretary himself -- are not even flat owners and that the elections are not being held despite complaints made by several residents to the registrar firm and the society. “The present RWA members are associated with RWA and Omaxe builders. On the instigation of the builder, the RWAs are arbitrarily blowing off the money of residents,” Singh alleged.

Countering allegations, RWA secretary Sachin Tarar said that all the outstanding electricity bills have been paid and the maintenance work is ongoing. “The painting of the building was one of the major works that I initiated but a few residents complained about it to the deputy registrar alleging that they were not consulted. This is completely false. I have proof that I consulted the residents,” he said.

The secretary added, “There are over 700 residents in this building but only 70-80 turned up for the protest. This shows that only a section of society residents is trying to frame us. Instead of telling us about their problems, they complained to the deputy registrar. The hearing has been fixed on February 2. As for RWA elections, we have tried initiating polls several times but every time, they raise objections.”

