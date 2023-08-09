Outcry Over Unsanitary Conditions: Faizullaganj residents stage protest after over a dozen residents fall ill

LUCKNOW Several residents of Krishnapuri Colony in Faizullaganj have raised concerns about the rampant spread of various diseases due to inadequate sanitation conditions. They took to the streets on Tuesday to voice their protest over this pressing issue. A protest was staged by residents on Tuesday to highlight the dire sanitation situation in Faizullaganj. (HT Photo)

“More than 12 individuals, including children, have fallen ill in Krishnapuri Colony of Faizullaganj due to the unsanitary conditions exacerbated by stagnant rainwater and sewerage in the vicinity,” stated Mamta Tripathi, the social activist who spearheaded the ongoing protest in the area for the second consecutive day.

The protesting residents raised slogans expressing their dissatisfaction with the municipal corporation and the local councillor for their apparent neglect of the prevailing problem. “A total of 27 sewer chambers are currently overflowing throughout the colony, and an alarming accumulation of refuse and waste is evident everywhere,” highlighted Vikas Maurya, another resident participating in the protest.

Tripathi further alleged that a close association between the newly elected BJP councillor and the operational hierarchy of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has resulted in the fraudulent marking of proxy attendance for the sanitation workers. “Government funds are being openly misappropriated through the falsification of employee attendance records, thereby causing a complete breakdown in the sanitation efforts within the colonies,” she emphasised.

In addition, the residents have also expressed their demand for the annulment of the contract with Lions Security Agency, which is responsible for maintaining security in the area. Upon contacting Councilor Ramu Kanaujiya for a statement, his associates declined to comment on the matter.

