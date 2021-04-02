Resolution against RSS: BJP, SGPC spar on Twitter

Two days after the general House of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) passed a resolution against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that it is attempting to establish a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ (Hindu country), the BJP has responded.

BJP national spokesperson RP Singh said in a tweet on Thursday, “@sgpcamritsar has miserably failed to stop Sikhs from converting to Christanity in Punjab, to cover up their failure, they keep raising the false bogey of Hindu Rashtra. I challenge the SGPC president to bring even a single case of Sikh lured by Hindus to convert {sic}.”

He also claimed that the SGPC kept raising false bogey of Hindu Rashtra to cover up its failures especially in terms of the Sikhs embracing Christianity in Punjab. Following his tweet, scores of the Twitter users joined the debate initiated by the BJP leader.

The SGPC also responded on twitter, “@rpsinghkhalsa Ur understanding of #SGPC resolution is completely distracted and a failed attempt to spin the facts. People are well aware of powers and bodies working in which direction in the country. What needs to be done to flourish #Sikhi is being done well by SGPC.” (sic.)”

After RP Singh responded to this reply, the SGPC deleted it from twitter. In his response, RP Singh said, “How many times the SGPC has issued a statement or acted against Sikhs being lured by missionaries to convert, how many converted Sikhs has been brought back to the fold. Rather, it was the RSS which use to run Ghar Wapsi campaign and brought converts back to the fold {sic}.”

Singh, who is a prominent Sikh face of the saffron party based in Delhi, and several other users shared stories published in the newspapers regarding the RSS’ drive of bringing the Sikhs back to the fold of Sikhism.

SAD president and Ferozepur MP Sukhbir Singh Badal during his interaction with the media at Golden Temple on Thursday said, “The SGPC is an independent body, I don’t want to comment on any of its resolutions.” The SAD is widely believed to be controlling the SGPC.