Retiral benefits denied for 13 years, HC orders withholding of Palamu DTO salary

The Jharkhand High Court (HC) on Friday took strict action against administrative apathy in a long-pending pension matter. The court ordered the withholding of the salary of the Palamu District Transport Officer (DTO), sending a strong message to erring administrative officials, lawyers close to the matter said on Saturday. Jharkhand High Court (HT Photo)

“The HC Bench of Justice Ananda Sen on Friday took serious note of the disregard for its earlier order and directed the withholding of the Palamu DTO’s salary for failure to comply with judicial directions. “The case will be heard in four weeks,” Devesh Ajmani, advocate, told HT on Saturday.

The case pertains to petitioner Sant Lal Singh, who was deprived of his rightful retiral benefits, including pension, for an astonishing period of 13 years. Despite a clear and categorical order passed by the HC on October 12, 2024 directing the respondents to release all retiral dues with 6% interest and to pay ₹50,000 as costs, the authorities failed to comply.

“The Court had also directed that responsibility be fixed on officials for the unjustified delay, particularly highlighting the excuse of a “missing service book” as unacceptable. We had filed contempt petition after the DTO office didn’t comply with the earlier HC order in letter and spirit and only paid provisional pension till November 2025, without fixing pension, gratuity, GPS and all other retiral benefits. The HC bench was particularly peeved over the fact that the authorities didn’t comply with its full order even after four weeks of time given to them on an Interlocutory application (IA) filed by the State,” added Ajmani.

Following continued non-compliance and repeated adjournments, the petitioner was compelled to initiate contempt proceedings.