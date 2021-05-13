Home / Cities / Others / Retired ACP denies accusations of assault against SC/ST community member
Retired ACP denies accusations of assault against SC/ST community member

PUNE A case of assault and atrocity against a person from a community belonging to the scheduled caste and scheduled tribes has been registered against a retired assistant commissioner of police at Wakad police station
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 07:36 PM IST
PUNE A case of assault and atrocity against a person from a community belonging to the scheduled caste and scheduled tribes has been registered against a retired assistant commissioner of police at Wakad police station. The retired ACP, GS Madgulkar has, however, refuted all claims against him.

“This is all imaginary and (it is a) bogus matter, (the case has been) deliberately registered by the complainant. The truth will come out in the police investigation,” said Madgulkar in a text message on a public social media group.

A case under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, has been registered at Wakad police station.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Vishal Nany Waghmare (32), a resident of Wakad.

The cause of friction is the ownership of a disputed piece of land in Wakad gaonthan, which Madgulkar allegedly purchased recently.

As per the complaint, on February 25, Madgulkar and four others allegedly tried to run over Waghmare with a car that one of them was driving.

Madgulkar and the others then allegedly beat up Waghhmare and broke bottles on his head. His brother Tushare Waghmare, who tried to stop the fight, was also beaten up by Madgulkar, according to the complaint.

