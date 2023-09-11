Retired roadways bus driver shot dead in Pratapgarh

A retired roadways bus driver was shot dead at Akaripur village under Aaspur Devsara police station of Pratapgarh district late Sunday night. The assailants also tried to kill the son of the deceased, but he was saved as the bullet missed the target. An FIR has been registered against one named and two unidentified assailants on the complaint of the deceased’s son, police said.

As per the reports, retired roadways bus driver Shyam Shankar Tiwari, 64, used to live at a temple around 200 metres away from his home. Late Sunday night, Tiwari was going to his home for dinner. His son Satyam informed police that three persons on a bike intercepted him while he was near his home. Two of them opened fire on his father from close range resulting in bullet injuries on his head, face and chest. The assailants fired a shot on Satyam too when he rushed outside on hearing gunshots. However, the bullet missed.

Shubham, the elder son of Tiwari recognised one of the assailants. On the complaint of Shubham, police have registered an FIR against one Dinesh Pandey of Dhaurhara village and two of his unidentified aides.

SHO Devsara police station Sanjay Pandey said some empty and one live cartridge of 9 mm calibre were recovered from the crime scene. An FIR has been registered against one named and two unidentified assailants. The reason behind the crime could be ascertained only after the arrest of the accused, he added.

