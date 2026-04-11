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Rice takes the lead, drives 79.95 crore export boom in Prayagraj

Assistant agriculture marketing officer Dinesh Chandra said the division exported 19,172.9 metric tonnes of rice, generating ₹75.77 crore in foreign exchange.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 08:04 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
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Farmers in the Prayagraj division have expanded beyond local mandis to tap into global markets, resulting in a notable increase in agricultural exports. The shift resulted in record outbound shipments during the financial year 2025–26, officials said on Saturday.

Women workers busy packing Aonla products in Pratapgarh. (HT PHOTO)

Assistant agriculture marketing officer Dinesh Chandra said the division exported 19,172.9 metric tonnes of rice, generating 75.77 crore in foreign exchange. The export basket also included aonla, green vegetables like okra and green chillies, along with groundnuts and non-basmati rice.

Rice emerged as the leading export commodity, accounting for the bulk of the division’s total agricultural export volume, which stood at 19,683.71 metric tonnes worth 79.95 crore. A significant portion of rice shipments was also exported to Nepal. Groundnuts ranked second, generating 2.96 crore through exports to Bangladesh, he added.

Prayagraj is a significant rice-producing district in the Uttar Pradesh Gangetic plains, specialising in both traditional and high-yield paddy cultivation. Key cultivation occurs in areas like Soraon (trans-Ganga) and Jasra (trans-Yamuna), with an average yield of approximately 61.91 quintals per hectare. The region is a key agricultural hub for paddy, including specialised varieties.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Rice takes the lead, drives 79.95 crore export boom in Prayagraj
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Rice takes the lead, drives 79.95 crore export boom in Prayagraj
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