Rift in Congress over choosing of state’s executive committee

PUNE The Congress party in Maharashtra is at war… with itself.

On Wednesday, news that names put forward to the national leadership in Delhi for the state’s executive committee were chosen “exclusively” by H K Patil, who holds the post of party observer in Maharashtra, created a rift in the party.

The Congress’ state unit president, Nana Patole, is not at all happy, given that not a single name he suggested has been included in the list.

Party spokesperson in Pune, Gopal Tiwari, claims he has already written a letter to national Congress chief, Rahul Gandhi, on the same.

A Congress party source, speaking anonymously, confirmed, “A rift has emerged between party observer H K Patil and state unit president Patole. The members chosen for the state-level committee are from the Patil camp, while Patole has been left out in the cold.”

Another state-level Congress leader confirmed that Patole was unhappy over nominations to the state committee. “He has had a word with Patil,” is all the leader was willing to say, however, adding, “Some Congress leaders have approached the national leadership over the appointments and filed complaints against Patil.”

Another Congress party functionary added, “Some leaders had asked Patil for an appointment, but he avoided dialoguing with them.”

Another Congress worker from Pune said, “As the state unit president is unhappy with the committee, there are chances that the party will make some changes. Leaders are also hoping the party considers the appointment of a new president for the city unit Congress.” Ramesh Bagwe was recently retained as city Congress chief. However, with municipal elections in February 2022, the rank and file of the Congress in Pune believe a change in leadership is necessary.