Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Rift in Congress over choosing of state’s executive committee
others

Rift in Congress over choosing of state’s executive committee

PUNE The Congress party in Maharashtra is at war… with itself
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 09:48 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Congress party in Maharashtra is at war… with itself.

On Wednesday, news that names put forward to the national leadership in Delhi for the state’s executive committee were chosen “exclusively” by H K Patil, who holds the post of party observer in Maharashtra, created a rift in the party.

The Congress’ state unit president, Nana Patole, is not at all happy, given that not a single name he suggested has been included in the list.

Party spokesperson in Pune, Gopal Tiwari, claims he has already written a letter to national Congress chief, Rahul Gandhi, on the same.

A Congress party source, speaking anonymously, confirmed, “A rift has emerged between party observer H K Patil and state unit president Patole. The members chosen for the state-level committee are from the Patil camp, while Patole has been left out in the cold.”

Another state-level Congress leader confirmed that Patole was unhappy over nominations to the state committee. “He has had a word with Patil,” is all the leader was willing to say, however, adding, “Some Congress leaders have approached the national leadership over the appointments and filed complaints against Patil.”

RELATED STORIES

Another Congress party functionary added, “Some leaders had asked Patil for an appointment, but he avoided dialoguing with them.”

Another Congress worker from Pune said, “As the state unit president is unhappy with the committee, there are chances that the party will make some changes. Leaders are also hoping the party considers the appointment of a new president for the city unit Congress.” Ramesh Bagwe was recently retained as city Congress chief. However, with municipal elections in February 2022, the rank and file of the Congress in Pune believe a change in leadership is necessary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PMC asks pvt hospitals to reserve 10% beds for paediatric Covid-19 cases

FYJC admissions: 80K seats vacant after first round

Pune ZP earmarks 3.5 crore for disability rehab centre

Pune river pollution: MPCB sends eighth show cause notice to PMC, PCMC
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP