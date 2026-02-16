Rinwa visits Vns notice hearing centre: CEO reviews facilities, procedures and services

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said that it was not their (Election Commission)’s work to identify Bangladeshis. Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa interacting with mediapersons in Varanasi (HT Photo)

During interaction with media persons, when asked How many Bangladeshis were found during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Rinwa said, “Ye hamara kaam nahi (It is not our (election Commission)’s work).”

He added that the election Commission’s primary focus is on the electoral process and ensuring that as many eligible citizens as possible are included in the voter list and accuracy of the voter list, rather than any other issue.

No one can interfere with the process of removing a person’s name from the voter list. In this regard, if anyone raises an objection or a name is to be deleted, a notice will be issued to the person concerned, he said. This process ensures that all parties have an opportunity to respond. He also stated that no bulk forms will be accepted, ensuring transparency in the process.

During his visit to Varanasi district on Monday, Rinwa reviewed the progress of the SIR programme being conducted based on the eligibility date of 01.01.2026.

As part of the review, he also inspected the Notice Hearing Centre located at Composite School Kabir Chaura in the 389-Varanasi South Assembly Constituency.

During the inspection, the CEO reviewed the facilities, procedures, complaint redressal system, and services being provided to citizens at the Centre.

He directly interacted with citizens and voters present at the centre, listened to their problems and suggestions, and directed the officials concerned to ensure timely, quality, and satisfactory resolution.

He directed the district election officer to organise voter awareness camps at various locations to ensure that as many eligible citizens as possible are included in the voter list.

The district administration was instructed to establish voter assistance centres and help desks at each polling station to ensure necessary arrangements for the convenience of voters, ensuring they do not face any inconvenience.

He stated that a meeting was held with representatives of recognized political parties and they were briefed on the notice stage/hearing process. Representatives of the political parties Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Apna Dal (Sonelal) were present at the meeting.

On this occasion, while interacting with the BLOs, BLO supervisors, assistant electoral registration officers and electoral registration officers, he tried to understand the technical and practical difficulties being faced in the work.

24 booth level officers, eight BLO supervisors, two assistant electoral registration officers, and one electoral registration officer who performed outstandingly during the SIR programme in the district were honoured with certificates and gifts.