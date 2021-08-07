Rising Ganga causes reverse flow in Varuna, floods low lying areas in UP’s Varanasi

Rising water level in Ganga has led to reverse flow in Varuna river-- a minor tributary of the national river-- leading to flooding in low lying areas of the temple city, said administrative officials.

According to Central Water Commission, Ganga was flowing at 70.42m mark in Varanasi a few notches above the warning level of 70.262m following which all 84 ghats of the city were flooded.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been put on alert mode, said district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma on Saturday.

The district administration has set up a flood control room and issued a helpline number --0542-2502562, he said.

Sharma also held a meeting with officials and asked them to ensure proper arrangements at flood relief camps.

“Flood outposts have already been activated. Sub divisional magistrates have been instructed to monitor flood situation in their respective area and extend relief, “ said the DM.

The DM also inspected Dhelwaria relief camp and provided relief material to 32 affected families.

He also asked municipal commissioner Pranav Singh to deploy sanitation workers to ensure proper cleanliness at the camp.

Minister inspects flood affected areas

UP minister Neelkanth Tiwari along with a NDRF team on Saturday inspected the flood-affected areas in Konia, Saraiya and localities along Rajghat where Varuna meets Ganga.

Tiwari instructed the NDRF teams to closely monitor the flood situation and asked officials to provide relief material to the affected people.