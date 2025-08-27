Rising Ganga floods Varanasi Ghats again

With the Ganga river water level rising continuously since Sunday, floodwaters have returned to several low-lying areas of the district, and all Ghats are submerged. Boats anchored as the water level of the Ganga (PTI)

According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga was flowing at 69.52 metres on Tuesday and rising at a rate of 6 cm per hour. On Monday, the water level stood at 68.22 metres.

The increasing water level has flooded the platform at Assi Ghat and other ghats. Boat operations, which had resumed on Monday, have been suspended again due to safety concerns.

District magistrate Satyendra Kumar conducted a surprise inspection of flood relief camps at the primary school in Saraiya and at Salarpur in Varanasi. He instructed officials from all concerned departments to remain vigilant as the water level continues to rise.

During his visit to the Salarpur relief camp, he reviewed the nearby affected areas and observed the study activities of children attending classes there.

In the low-lying areas of Salarpur ward, the district magistrate inspected areas affected by recent floodwaters. He directed Municipal Corporation officials to ensure proper cleanliness in the relief camp premises and toilets, and to carry out regular anti-larvae spraying and fogging in nearby waterlogged areas.

ADM (finance and revenue) Vandita Shrivastava, the Naib Tehsildar of the concerned areas, and officials from the Municipal Corporation and other departments were present during the inspection.

Earlier on August 5, the Ganga water level in Varanasi had risen to 72.23 metres, crossing the danger mark of 71.262 metres. The high flood level for Varanasi is 73.262 metres.