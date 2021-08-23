Rising Mahananda inundates several villages in Katihar

Floodwaters from the Mahananda river have inundated several areas in Katihar, affecting about 4 lakh people across 400 villages in the district.

Altogether nine blocks, including Kursela, Barari, Mansahi, Manihari, Sameli, Amdabad, Pranpur, Kodha and Kadwa, have been facing floods from Ganga, Kosi and Mahananda rivers in the flood-prone district.

“After Ganga and Kosi, now Mahananda has started intimidating us as it is rising menacingly. We were planning to return to our respective villages but given the Mahananda’s mood, we can’t,” a local from Amdabad block said.

As per data available by the Katihar district administration, crops, especially paddy, across 14,022 hectares of land were damaged due to floods. A total of 35,077 affected families have got ₹6,000 each as financial assistance so far.

Katihar district magistrate (DM) Udyan Mishra said, “A total of 223 community kitchens and one relief camp at Barari in Katihar are in operation. Besides, two NDRF teams have been pressed into service to rescue people from the flood-hit areas.”

“Rising water levels of Mahananda have not reached to threatening stage yet,” he said.

Meanwhile, as per Bihar’s disaster management department (DMD), 28 people have lost their lives in floods so far. Around 35.66 lakh people have been affected by floods across the state, besides 34,220 people have been staying across 71 relief camps.