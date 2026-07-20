Rivers in spate, crocodile attacks take centre stage in Terai belt

As rivers swell across Uttar Pradesh’s Terai region during the monsoon, crocodile attacks and sightings are becoming increasingly frequent, triggering fear among villagers living along riverbanks. Forest officials say the reptiles are moving beyond their usual habitats due to rising water levels and have intensified preventive measures to minimise human-crocodile conflict.

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Lakhimpur Kheri alone has reported three deaths and one serious injury in crocodile attacks over the past 60 days. In neighbouring Bahraich, a series of fatal incidents has heightened concerns among residents and prompted the Forest Department to step up surveillance and awareness campaigns.

The latest tragedy occurred on July 16, when 12-year-old Sunil Singh was dragged into the Saryu river by a crocodile while washing his hands and feet after paddy transplantation in Tikuri village. A video of the incident went viral, sparking widespread concern.

Earlier, on May 7, 2025, Ravi Kashyap of Silauta village was killed in a crocodile attack. On July 5, 2026, the body of Ketki Devi (55) of Mohkampurwa was found in the jaws of a crocodile near Rampurwa after she had gone missing while returning from a family function. These incidents have pushed forest officials to intensify on-ground interventions.

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{{^usCountry}} In Lakhimpur Kheri, at least five people have lost their lives in crocodile attacks between September 2025 and July 16, 2026, underscoring the growing threat in the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Lakhimpur Kheri, at least five people have lost their lives in crocodile attacks between September 2025 and July 16, 2026, underscoring the growing threat in the district. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from fatal attacks, repeated crocodile sightings in residential areas have also caused widespread panic. In March this year, a crocodile wandered through the lanes of Bambhauri Pandeypurwa village in Bahraich before returning to the river. More recently, another reptile entered Belhan Maheshpur village near Motipur after emerging from a pond. Earlier, a large crocodile reached the doorstep of Nikki Shrivastava’s house in Bhavaniyapur village, from where it was rescued by the Forest Department and released back into the river.

Senior forest officials said crocodile movement typically increases during the monsoon when overflowing rivers connect with ponds, canals and low-lying areas, allowing the reptiles to stray into human habitations.

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“Every monsoon we receive reports of increased crocodile movement, and this year is no different. We have already put preventive measures in place,” said Sunil Chaudhary, head of Forest Force, Uttar Pradesh.

He said, “Putting up nets along banks of rivers where the threat of crocodiles is more and making villagers alert about movement/presence of crocodiles or other wild animals is our prime focus right now. This along with quick response to any input by our staff or local villagers,” said Chaudhary also the principal chief conservator of forest Uttar Pradesh.

Additional principal chief conservator of forests Renu Singh who visited the affected villages with, district magistrate Akshay Tripathi, superintendent of police Vishwajeet Srivastava, and Bahraich divisional forest officer Sundaresh Mysore, said the rivers of the Terai are natural habitats for crocodiles and stressed that coexistence is possible only through vigilance and public awareness. She directed forest officials to intensify village outreach programmes and educate residents about safety protocols.

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Bahraich divisional forest officer Sundaresh Mysore said forest teams are maintaining regular surveillance in sensitive areas and appealing to people to remain cautious near rivers, particularly as water levels continue to rise during the monsoon.

It is still afresh in public memory how a crocodile breached the premises of the Palia police station and entered the SHO’s office a few years back. Last year on August 3, 2025, a crocodile crawled onto the main road leading to the Singahi police station, only to retreat into a nearby nullah after a crowd gathered. The same day, forest officials successfully rescued another crocodile that had entered into a villager’s house in Bairiya village under Nighasan tehsil.

Similarly, on November 22, 2025, forest officials rescued a crocodile from Palia Khurd village of Palia tehsil after it had slipped into the house of a villager Ram Kumar.

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On July 12 in Dhaurahara town, a crocodile was caught while crawling on the Government Inter College road. On the very same day in Hazaratpur village of Phoolbehar police limits, a crocodile was rescued.

Kirti Choudhary, deputy director of Dudhwa buffer zone, told Hindustan Times that in the wake of crocodile menace during monsoon, awareness camps were being organised to educate local people to be alert and to observe safety protocols.

She added that warning sign-boards had been installed near sensitive rivers and streams across the crocodile-prone regions of Palia, Nighasan, and Dhaurahara within the buffer zone, urging the public to stay alert and avoid these high-risk water bodies.

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal and Bahraich since Saturday night has led to a steady rise in the water level of the Ghaghara River, prompting the district administration to issue a flood alert for villages along the riverbanks. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the river continues to swell.

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Villages situated along the Ghaghara and Saryu riverbanks, including Majha Dariya, Maneshwar, Lalaji Purwa, Pachasa, Chamrahiya, Dhobiyan Purwa, Tikuri, Kodwa, Pipra, Pipri, Golaganj, Kayampur, Jogapurwa, Chhatarpurwa, Silota, Kutti Baga, Prahladpurwa and Rani Bagh, are under close watch. Residents have been advised to remain alert and be prepared for evacuation if the water level continues to rise.

(Inputs by Deo Kant Pandey in Lakhimpur and Shariq Rais Siddiqui in Bahraich)

Incidents of casualties in crocodile attacks

7-9-2025: Ram Sagar Nishad (50) of Jayandarpur in Phoolbehar police limits at Sutiya nullah.

17-9-2025: Shyam Pyare (56) of Anjanapur in Phoolbehar police limits at Kandava river

4-6-2026: Khushi Ram (46) of Surjipurwa under Majhgain police limits at Sutiya nullah.

10-6-2026: Awadh Ram Pal (55) of Bokariha under Padhuva police limits at Ghaghra river

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16-7-2026: Aniket (12) of Rauli under Kheri Town police limits at Chauka river.

16-7-2026: Sunil Singh (12) was dragged into the Saryu River by a crocodile

7-5-2025: Ravi Kashyap of Silauta village died in a crocodile attack.

5-7-2026: Ketki Devi (55) of Mohkampurwa was found dead in a crocodile’s jaws near Rampurwa after she went missing while returning from a family function