Two accused, including a shooter, were arrested in connection with the murder of 38-year-old man on village Tariya-Patpara road near Patpara village under Mughalsarai police station area in Chandauli district on June 6. Rly loco pilot held for killing 38-year-old man over monetary dispute

The murder was committed over a monetary dispute.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar while the arrested accused have been identified as Krishna Bhagwan Singh, a loco pilot from Chandauli who hatched the murder conspiracy, and shooter Suraj Kumar Singh, a resident of Ara in Bihar, police said, and added that Suraj was arrested after an encounter with police in Chandauli on Monday.

Superintendent of police Akash Patel said, one Ashok Kumar Kharwar filed a complaint, alleging that his brother, Manoj Kumar, 38, was shot dead by unknown miscreants on village Tariya-Patpara road under Alinagar police station area of Chandauli on June 6.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Mughasarai police station under Section 103(1) (murder).

Analysis of the deceased’s call detail records (CDR) revealed a suspicious call; cross-referencing this with CCTV footage led to the identification of a suspect: Krishna Bhagwan Singh, a railway loco pilot. He was subsequently taken into custody for interrogation.

The SP said during interrogation, the accused revealed that in 2020, he had borrowed approximately ₹3 lakh on interest from Manoj Kumar. Due to few payment lapses, the total amount owed—including interest—had risen to approximately ₹7 lakh.

Manoj Kumar, persistently demanded the outstanding amount due to which the accused was deeply distressed. He also alleged that Manoj had bad intentions towards his daughter-in-law. He thus hatched a plan to eliminate him and hired a shooter from Bihar, Bharat Singh who arrived with his aide Suraj Kumar at Krishna Bhagwana Singh’s government residence in Mughalsarai.

On June 6, Krishna Bhagwan asked Manoj to meet him under the pretext of paying the interest amount. Later when Manoj arrived, the accused asked him to accompany him to the village pradhan where he would make the payment.

On way, Suraj (alias Rajesh) first shot Manoj Kumar in the head and then into his chest. Both shooters fled towards Bihar via the Ring Road on their motorcycle, while the accused himself returned to his government quarters via Tadiya village.

Police said a case has been registered under Section 109(1) of the BNS and Sections 3/25 of the Arms Act against Krishna Bhagwan Singh and further investigation is on.