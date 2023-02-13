Road rage: Driver drags pvt car for 100m with his truck in Meerut, held

MEERUT A truck driver has been arrested in Meerut for ‘dragging a private car’ with his heavy vehicle for over 100 metres. The incident took place near Shoprix Mall on Sunday night. “The accused truck driver, Amit, has been arrested and his truck has been impounded. No one sustained any injury in the incident,” said Ramphal Singh, inspector of Partapur police station.

According to police, a car driver had been honking at the accused truck driver, giving a signal that he wanted to overtake. However, Amit didn’t allow him that space and kept hogging the road with his truck. When the four-wheeler could finally overtake the truck, the car driver intercepted the truck by parking his vehicle in front of it. Subsequently, the car driver engaged in a verbal altercation with Amit. Irritated by this, Amit drove his truck ahead, dragging the car along with way. This allegedly continued for more than 100 metres.

Following the episode, cops rushed to the spot from the office of the circle officer of the Brahmpuri area, which is situated adjacent to the mall. Later, the driver was taken into custody. “As the car didn’t have anyone on board when it was dragged, no one sustained any injury,” added inspector Singh.

Notably, the ongoing construction work of rapid rail often leads to traffic snarls near the Shoprix Mall in Meerut.