Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma asks for MDU, PGIMS staff details, employees raise concerns

In an unprecedented move, the deputy registrar of Maharshi Dayanand University’s (MDU, Rohtak) teaching branch on Wednesday asked the heads of departments to provide details of their employees by Thursday morning.

In a letter, the deputy registrar, reportedly on behalf of Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma, of the establishment branch sought employees’ designation, name of the department, permanent and postal addresses, names of the Lok Sabha constituencies from where the staffers cast their vote, etc.

As per the letter, a copy of which is with the Hindustan Times, on September 28, Arvind Sharma had written to deputy commissioner Manoj Sheoran to provide data regarding employment of local population (permanent and contractual) from Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency at Maruti Industry, Asian Paints, MDU and Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak, for Disha meeting on September 30.

Sharma, however, said he had just asked for details of contractual employees working at PGIMS. “Why would I seek employees’ addresses and for which parliamentary seat they vote?” the MP said.

Vikas Siwach, president of MDU’s teaching association, said it is surprising that the MP has sought details of employees, their designation and parliamentary constituency data.

“He should clarify for what reason he wants these details. It is disgusting if he has asked for the details for political purposes,” he added.

Two head of departments at MDU, who had shared their staff members’ information in the given format, said they fear that their personal information will be misused.

“The university authorities have failed to secure our personal information. We have no option but to sharing the details in the given format,” they added.

The officials concerned of MDU’s establishment branch confirmed that they have asked the employees to share their details as asked for by Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma.

“We received a letter from the Rohtak DC office to provide details of employees, their designation, address and Lok Sabha area,” the officials said.

Jannayak Janata Party’s student wing Indian National Student Organisation (INSO) national president Pradeep Deswal said voting is a legal right and the vice-chancellor cannot share employees’ details with anyone in this way.

“It is surprising that the MDU V-C has directed the staff to share their information as asked by the local MP,” he added.

Rohtak MLA BB Batra, of Congress, said such practices are illegal and unethical.

“How can an MP seek personal details of employees of MDU, PGIMS and the two private companies? The V-Cs are not authorised to provide such details. We will fight a legal battle in this case,” the MLA added.