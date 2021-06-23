Row over 6th Pay Commission recommendations: Explain fraud, call special session of assembly: SAD to state govt

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday demanded that the Punjab government must convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha, immediately, to explain the fraud meted out to state government employees in the name of the Sixth Pay Commission. “Employee associations are pointing out anomalies and instances of injustice. All these must be resolved within a month,” the SAD added.

SAD senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia said chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh should explain why allowances of some categories of employees had been stopped altogether. “Why has the state created different categories of employees by enforcing the Central Pay Commission on new recruits. The chief minister should also tell why thousands of contract employees, whom he had committed to regularise five years ago, still continue to be on contract,” Majithia added.

He also sought immediate dismissal of finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal. “Employees across the Ssate have expressed their no confidence in the finance minister by holding a pen-down strike followed by a walkout from government offices. The agitation is expected to intensify in the coming days with the employee federations announcing a week’s agitation plan. The CM should sack Manpreet immediately so that talks with employees can begin.”

“It seems that not only employees, but even the government has been deceived as the Pay Commission report which is being sold as a bonanza for employees, in fact is discriminatory towards them,” Majithia claimed, adding that Non Practicing Allowance (NPA) of doctors must also be fully restored.