Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Row over 6th Pay Commission recommendations: Explain fraud, call special session of assembly: SAD to state govt
others

Row over 6th Pay Commission recommendations: Explain fraud, call special session of assembly: SAD to state govt

Employee associations are pointing out anomalies and instances of injustice. All these must be resolved within a month, the party has demanded of the state government
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 09:26 PM IST
The Pay Commission report which is being sold as a bonanza for employees, is in fact discriminatory towards them, SAD senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia has claimed. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday demanded that the Punjab government must convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha, immediately, to explain the fraud meted out to state government employees in the name of the Sixth Pay Commission. “Employee associations are pointing out anomalies and instances of injustice. All these must be resolved within a month,” the SAD added.

SAD senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia said chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh should explain why allowances of some categories of employees had been stopped altogether. “Why has the state created different categories of employees by enforcing the Central Pay Commission on new recruits. The chief minister should also tell why thousands of contract employees, whom he had committed to regularise five years ago, still continue to be on contract,” Majithia added.

He also sought immediate dismissal of finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal. “Employees across the Ssate have expressed their no confidence in the finance minister by holding a pen-down strike followed by a walkout from government offices. The agitation is expected to intensify in the coming days with the employee federations announcing a week’s agitation plan. The CM should sack Manpreet immediately so that talks with employees can begin.”

“It seems that not only employees, but even the government has been deceived as the Pay Commission report which is being sold as a bonanza for employees, in fact is discriminatory towards them,” Majithia claimed, adding that Non Practicing Allowance (NPA) of doctors must also be fully restored.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable

Dog missing for 2 weeks, rescued from New Jersey bay area
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP