Row over Rabri’s bungalow continues, RJD keeps ‘defiant tone’ on eviction

PATNA RJD workers stand guard at the entrance of the residence of RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi after the Government of Bihar withdraw their Z-plus security cover following a review of the VIP security arrangements in the state last week. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

With the 15-day period given by the district administration to former chief minister Rabri Devi to vacate her 10, Circular Road residence expiring on Sunday (today), the RJD’s top leader, who resides there with husband and party supremo Lalu Prasad, seems intent to defy the order and escalate the confrontation with the BJP-led government.

Rabri has been allotted a separate bungalow at 39, Hardinge Road, which she is refusing to move to. She has been served her third notice to evict from her present address. The 10, Circular Road bungalow has been now given to Nandkishor Ram who is minister for the dairy, fisheries and animal resources department.

On May 30, there was high drama when Rabri dared the government to use force to evict her asserting she would not leave the bungalow.

Senior party leaders have insisted that the state government must clarify why two deputy chief ministers (Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav) and the assembly speaker (Prem Kumar) are not relocating to their designated residences and vacating their previous ones.

“We are still unable to understand why the state government is adopting double standards over the eviction notice and allotment of a new bungalow to former chief minister Rabri Devi, who is the leader of the Opposition in the state council. She has been living there since 2006. Many ministers have not moved to their new designated bungalows, and many top politicians are occupying big government accommodations without valid reasons. The government must clear the air on this first before asking the RJD leader to move from her residence,” said Bhola Yadav, senior RJD leader.

Yadav said that chief minister Samrat Choudhary should clarify why his deputy CMs, speaker and other leaders of the NDA bloc are not moving to their new residences. He claimed that speaker Prem Kumar’s bungalow has been earmarked for health minister Nishant Kumar who is yet to get his allotted abode.

In the last 10 days, the RJD has adopted an aggressive stand over the eviction notice to Rabri, with Lalu himself saying that the eviction notice is a reckless decision and he doesn’t care about it.

Incidentally, insiders in the RJD said that the RJD’s first family is weighing all options regarding the official eviction notice and the bungalow has emotional value for Rabri, Lalu, and their children as they have been living there for a long time. Bhola Yadav was non-committal when asked whether the family will finally vacate the residence.

Meanwhile, JD(U) chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar said that the RJD’s first family is trying to create a political issue over the bungalow allotment when it is just a routine administrative matter. “Former CM Rabri Devi has already been allotted a new bungalow as the leader of the Opposition in the legislative council. Besides, the RJD’s first family has the option of a private residence too in Patna as they also have their own houses in the city. So, why is the big fuss being created over a house? It is just an attempt to draw political mileage,” Kumar said.

He also defended the deputy CMs not moving to their new residences even after elevation in ministries, saying that it is praiseworthy that they are not enamoured of more palatial residences. “Two deputy CMs are entitled to bigger bungalows but they have chosen to stay in smaller houses where they were residing earlier. So, it is a sacrifice they have made,” he said.