25 lakh for revision of disaster mgmt plan to include pandemic

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to include the Covid-19 pandemic in the latest iteration of its disaster management plan for the city
By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 07:45 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to include the Covid-19 pandemic in the latest iteration of its disaster management plan for the city.

The PMC’s financial committee, on Monday, sanctioned 25 lakh to revise the disaster management plan in six-month period.

Ganesh Sonune, head of the disaster management cell of the PMC, said, “We have a disaster management plan which includes heavy rainfall, flood-like situations, buildings collapsing, fire incidents, and earthquakes. We have standard operating procedures (SOP) to tackle these calamities. Over the last few years, we observed that the city experienced cloud bursts and now the Covid-19 pandemic. These are the new disasters which we haven’t considered earlier.”

“We will include all these calamities in the updated plan. We will take the help of experts from different top government and semi-government institutes,” he added.

