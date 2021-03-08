Home / Cities / Others / 70 lakh “Shivkalin park” to be built at Sinhagad fort
PUNE Soon Punekars will be able to get a feel of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj era when visiting Sinhagad fort
By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun the work on a “Shivkalin park” at the fort. This park will come up near the samadhi of Narveer Tanhaji Malusare and a budget of 70 lakh has been allocated for this. Also, a historical “selfie point” is going to be developed at the park.

PMC corporator Dilip Barate, who has taken the initiative to carry out the project work, said, “Sinhagad fort is one of the historical places in Pune and we need to conserve it properly. We have carried out various works on the fort, like developing the samadhi of Narveer Tanaji Malusare. Also the entire history of Sinhagad fort, the battle and Tanaji Malusare’s bravery has been depicted here.”

“Nearby there was an open piece of land where this new “Shivkalin” garden will now be developed. A budget of 70 lakh has been sanctioned by the PMC, the tender has been passed and work has started. Also a historical selfie point will be built here for tourists coming to the fort,” he added.

