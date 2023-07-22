Prepare a list of temples around the world, empower them: Mohan Bhagwat

VARANASI A list of temples located across nations should be prepared so as to empower them and create a network, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday, while adding that this list should include even the smallest of temples. RSS chief says temples must help people in need; hails Swachh Bharat Mission. (Rajesh Kumar)

The RSS chief made the suggestion while addressing a gathering of people associated with the managements of different temples from across the world after inaugurating the three-day-long International Temples Convention and Expo (ITCX) 2023 at Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi.

Explaining his suggestion in detail, Bhagwat said, “Temples have a crucial role to play in the society and to discharge them, their managements should have adequate resources... Every aspect -- be it hygiene, service, or infrastructure -- should be improved.”

Going into the role of temples in the society, he said, “It is the duty of temples to reach out to people in difficult times. Every temple, as per its capacity, should help people in distress in its area. Besides, it is upon temples to impart sanskaar (values) to people and teach them about upasana (ways to worship).” Bhagwat further said, “We need to teach our younger generations about the importance of service and temple ecosystem.”

During his address, Bhagwat also pointed out the positive impacts of Swachh Bharat Mission on temples. He said, “Temples are a symbol of purity. Therefore, cleanliness is a huge and an extremely critical aspect of temples. The Swachh Bharat Mission played a pivotal role in helping our temples ensure cleanliness. With the International Temple Convention, we seek to achieve this on a deeper level in every temple -- either small or big -- in the world.”

At the event, Bhagwat also read the letter Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to appreciate ITCX. Praising the ITCX, Bhagwat said, “I am very delighted to see representatives of over 700 temples of the Sanatana tradition from our country and abroad.”

On the occasion, Prasad Lad, chairman, International Temples Convention & Expo 2023 and Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council, said, “Through ITCX, we intend to help temples and temple culture across the country... The convention is an endeavour to bridge temples across India as well as connect dharma and society together.”

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, minister of state for consumer affairs, Food & Public Distribution of India, congratulated the organisers of the event and said that he believes ITCX will have a considerable impact in empowering temples. In a similar vein, Varanasi mayor Ashok Tiwari said, “I hope that through ITCX, and under the guidance of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, we can inspire the winds of change in Kashi and temple managements across the world.”

Meanwhile, Giresh Kulkarni, founder of Temple Connect, said, “This conference, through its sessions, throws light on devotion, systems management, and creating sops. It also brings people together, help learning, and facilitates organised communication.”

PM Modi praises ITCX

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter, extended his support to ITCX. In his letter, he encouraged the participants to utilise the platform to further the vision of ‘Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi’. He said the participation of people representing hundreds of temples from more than 30 nations augurs well for strengthening of the temple ecosystem not just in our country but globally.