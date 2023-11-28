RSS chief says Bharat’s progress tied to religion; urges unity for cow protection

AGRA Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that the progress of Bharat as a nation hinges on religion finding an appropriate status. Bhagwat called for a genuine commitment to ‘Gau Sewa’ (service to the cow) and stated that if one regards the cow as a mother, they should fulfill all duties as an able son and ensure the well-being of the cow as they would for their own mother. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Nagla Chandrabhan in Mathura on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Bhagwat was present at Deen Dayal Dham in Nagla Chandrabhan, located within the town of Farah in Mathura on Tuesday. This village holds significance as the birthplace of the late Deen Dayal Upadhayaya, a prominent leader of the Bhartiya Jan Sangh who introduced the ideologies of ‘Ekatm Manvwad’ and ‘Antodaya,’ later adopted by the BJP and its leaders. The RSS chief inaugurated the Deen Dayal Gau Vigyan Anusandhan and Prashikshan Kendra, focused on research and training related to the cow and its protection.

“When religion finds an appropriate status, that is when Bharat rises. We need to work towards ambitious plans, disregarding personal risks. Bharat has contributed various concepts to the world, bringing acclaim to the nation. We must unite for the protection of the cow,” said Bhagwat.

“If one considers the cow as their mother, they are obligated to fulfill the duties of an able son. Numerous shelter homes are emerging to protect cows, ensuring their proper care,” added Bhagwat. Reflecting on his past visits to Deen Dayal Dham, Bhagwat expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved at the premises.

“I first came to Nagla Chandrabhan in 1983 for the ‘pujan’ at the small house of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayaya, accompanied by Nanaji Deshmukh, Bhau Rao Devras, Atal Behari Vajpayee, amidst rains. I returned in 2009 as the ‘sarkaryawah’ of Sangh, and various projects had commenced. Today, I am here for the inauguration of a project on cow protection, which will be a milestone,” Bhagwat stated.

“Deen Dayal Upadhayaya introduced the idea of ‘Antyodaya,’ signifying progress for the last person in the row, which is the only way to ensure the nation’s progress. Our country is renowned for its ancient values, considering anyone under our care as our ‘mata’ (mother), whether it be a cow, river, or earth. We owe them service, which defines our humanity. This tradition keeps us ‘pure,’ and service to the cow can contribute to environmental protection and relieve farmers from debt,” opined the RSS chief in his address.

“In his sixties, the Shankracharya of Puri initiated a hunger strike against cow slaughter, leading to a nationwide signature campaign. Unfortunately, even well-educated Hindus made inappropriate comments about cows. However, the qualities of milk from ‘deshi’ cows are acknowledged worldwide. It is unfortunate that we are forgetting our ‘shraddha’ (devotion),” Bhagwat lamented, expressing hope that the inaugurated project would succeed in protecting cow wealth.

During the event, it was disclosed that Deen Dayal Dham was established in 1988 by Bhau Rao Devras, including the establishment of a ‘Gaushala.’ Shankar Lal, overseeing nationwide activities in support of the cow, extended good wishes to the institute, underlining the benefits of cow milk. Sadhvi Ritambhara, also known as Didi Ma and a prominent figure in the Ram Janmbhoomi movement, commended the project inaugurated by the RSS chief.