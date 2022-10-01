RSS chief to attend national executive meet in Prayagraj from October 16

Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak, a three-day national executive meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be held in Prayagraj from October 16 to October 18. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat would attend this meeting, informed RSS office bearers.

This will be the third time in the past two years that the RSS chief will be coming to Sangam city, they added.

“The RSS chief is scheduled to stay in Prayagraj from October 16 to 18 wherein he would be participating in the meeting of the national executive of RSS,” said RSS Prachar Pramukh of Kashi Pranth Morarji Tripathi.

Tripathi further informed that the meeting of the national executive would be held at the Vasishtha Vatsalya Public School premises at Gauhaniya located in the trans-Yamuna region of the district. In the meeting, along with the top office bearers of the Sangh, regional office bearers, workers and from every region of the organisation are scheduled to participate.

In his earlier visit to Prayagraj, on February 19, 2021, the Sangh chief performed Ganga Pujan for the first time. Likewise, on November 23-22, 2020, he had come to take part in a two-day meeting of the national executive (Eastern Uttar Pradesh region) of the Sangh at the same venue.

In the meeting, the representatives of the different regional office bearers will present an account of the welfare work done by them and a further action plan for the organisation will also be discussed.