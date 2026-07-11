RTO cracks down on unsafe school vehicles, 15 taken off the road

: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has launched a special enforcement drive against school vehicles violating safety rules after schools reopened in the city.

The inspections also found several cases of overcrowding. In one case, a vehicle approved to carry seven passengers was carrying 14 childre (For representation only)

Transport officials said the campaign was carried out in both urban and rural areas. During the drive, authorities suspended four drivers’ licences, removed 15 school vehicles from service and issued challans to more than 50 vehicles for violating transport rules.

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Assistant regional transport officer (enforcement) Anand Rao said several school vehicles were operating without valid fitness certificates or permits. Some were also carrying more children than the approved seating capacity. He said action was taken to ensure the safety of schoolchildren and to prevent such violations in future.

During the drive, enforcement teams stopped a college bus near the Allahabad High Court. The bus was more than 15 years old and was operating with an expired permit while carrying students. Officials removed the vehicle from service.

Another overaged bus was stopped near Gohaniya crossing in the trans-Yamuna area. It was found to be operating without valid documents and a permit, following which it was removed from service.

Officials also took action against four vans that were being used to transport schoolchildren. Passenger tax officer Keki Mishra said 17 private vehicles in the Civil Lines and Kareli areas were issued challans for carrying students without the required permits and fitness certificates.

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{{^usCountry}} The inspections also found several cases of overcrowding. In one case, a vehicle approved to carry seven passengers was carrying 14 children. Another vehicle was found carrying 12 children despite having permission for only eight passengers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inspections also found several cases of overcrowding. In one case, a vehicle approved to carry seven passengers was carrying 14 children. Another vehicle was found carrying 12 children despite having permission for only eight passengers. {{/usCountry}}

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Rao appealed to parents to send their children only in yellow-coloured school vehicles, which are regularly inspected and required to meet safety standards.

According to official records, Prayagraj has 2,358 registered school buses. All of them are required to have valid school bus permits and follow prescribed safety norms.